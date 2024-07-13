Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $2.40 Million in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Braze at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 537.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 20.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,769,000 after purchasing an additional 899,894 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $37,584,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $31,153,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,746,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,315,000 after buying an additional 480,179 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRZE stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,297. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.52. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.56 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. Equities analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BRZE shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group raised Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Braze from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Braze from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

In other Braze news, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $744,956.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,835,868. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $744,956.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,835,868. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $62,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,030.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,835,995. 24.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

