Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $3.97 Million in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Glaukos at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,412,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 513.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 39,829 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,807,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 232,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GKOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.45.

NYSE GKOS traded down $2.15 on Friday, reaching $121.09. The company had a trading volume of 454,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.38. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $125.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.23 and its 200-day moving average is $98.89.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.60 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $46,714.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,505,392.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total value of $217,265.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,746,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $46,714.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,505,392.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,171 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

