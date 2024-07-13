Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Lowers Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC cut its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,935 shares during the period. FormFactor accounts for 1.4% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.16% of FormFactor worth $5,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the first quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $746,130.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $427,656.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,781 shares in the company, valued at $21,515,418.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $746,130.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,656.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,536 shares of company stock worth $2,075,394. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FORM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.30.

FormFactor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FORM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,486. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.51. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $63.63.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). FormFactor had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $168.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

