Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New Investment in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOOT. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,037.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $165,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,546 shares in the company, valued at $500,560.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John Hazen sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $403,367.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $148,191.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $165,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,546 shares in the company, valued at $500,560.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,686 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded down $1.92 on Friday, hitting $125.31. The stock had a trading volume of 678,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,834. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.33. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.73 and a twelve month high of $134.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 2.09.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $388.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.67 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOOT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

