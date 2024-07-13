Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New Investment in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 172,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.14% of Flywire as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flywire by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Flywire by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLYW shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Flywire from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

Flywire Price Performance

Shares of FLYW traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,067. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.89, a PEG ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.98. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.81 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

