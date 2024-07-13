Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases 14,805 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,805 shares during the period. Fluor accounts for about 1.3% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.07% of Fluor worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $47.64. 2,304,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,912. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $29.94 and a 12 month high of $48.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

