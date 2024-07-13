Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 19,645 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 85.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,645 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,974,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,113,072,000 after purchasing an additional 23,906 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in TopBuild by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,200,000 after acquiring an additional 198,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $154,983,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in TopBuild by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,993,000 after acquiring an additional 130,563 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TopBuild by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 300,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,279,000 after acquiring an additional 23,267 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,054,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,054,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,994 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BLD traded up $8.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $431.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.76. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $217.08 and a 1-year high of $452.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $401.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.10.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

