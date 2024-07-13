Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 20,845 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,845 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1,533.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,234,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,765,000 after buying an additional 1,159,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,250,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,717,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,455,000 after purchasing an additional 101,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,240.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 102,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 97,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $255,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Kober sold 13,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $1,407,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,677.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $255,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 533,427 shares of company stock valued at $54,860,618. 22.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.81. 844,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 5.70. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $118.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.52.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $181.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.97 million. Analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

