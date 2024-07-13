Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Trims Stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in monday.com by 554.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 31,914 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,204,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in monday.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,999,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on monday.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on monday.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.83.

Shares of monday.com stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.58. 508,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,453. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $122.13 and a 52-week high of $251.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 609.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.95 and a 200-day moving average of $213.09.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.33 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

