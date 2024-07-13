Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 110.50 ($1.42). 25,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 115,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.25 ($1.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 36.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 111.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 105.57. The stock has a market cap of £131.59 million, a P/E ratio of 593.42 and a beta of 0.44.

About Litigation Capital Management

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides dispute finance and risk management services in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two business models, including direct investments made from LCM's permanent balance sheet capital; and fund and/or asset management. Its products and services include dispute finance for companies, international arbitration, and law firms; disbursement funding; enforcement funding/purchase of award; and adverse cost and security for costs.

