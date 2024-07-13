Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, July 15th

Shares of Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Free Report) are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, July 15th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of LMRMF stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Lomiko Metals has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

