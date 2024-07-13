Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, July 15th

Shares of Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Free Report) are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, July 15th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 15th.
Lomiko Metals Price Performance
Shares of LMRMF stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Lomiko Metals has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.
Lomiko Metals Company Profile
