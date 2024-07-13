LPF Advisors LLC Has $13.96 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

LPF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 14.0% of LPF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. LPF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $13,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,298 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,656,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,009,857. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $73.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.01 and its 200-day moving average is $72.17.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.