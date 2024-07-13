LPF Advisors LLC Sells 523 Shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL)

LPF Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF makes up 0.2% of LPF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. LPF Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 38.3% during the first quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 685,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after acquiring an additional 189,731 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 380,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after acquiring an additional 170,941 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $532,000.
SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS HYBL traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 29,922 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.14.
SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Cuts Dividend
SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Profile
The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.
