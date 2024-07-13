LSV Asset Management Acquires 747,520 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,197,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 747,520 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.52% of TEGNA worth $92,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in TEGNA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 172,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 20,811 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in TEGNA by 108.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 350,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 182,693 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TEGNA news, SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $853,587.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $853,587.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 32,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $493,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,420,283.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,343 shares of company stock worth $3,072,994. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TEGNA Price Performance

TGNA opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.51. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.48.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.86 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 19.48%. TEGNA’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 17.48%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

