LSV Asset Management Buys 27,156 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,156 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $16,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 553,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,377,000 after purchasing an additional 183,336 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,017,000 after purchasing an additional 74,371 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Philip D. Fracassa acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.66 per share, with a total value of $51,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,996. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.75.

American Woodmark Price Performance

NASDAQ AMWD traded up $2.29 on Friday, reaching $85.92. 199,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,272. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.62. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $65.01 and a 12 month high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.30.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $453.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.80 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 15.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Stories

