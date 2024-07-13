LSV Asset Management Buys 9,985 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 708,385 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,985 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Popular were worth $62,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Popular by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Hovde Group boosted their price target on Popular from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Popular in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

Insider Activity at Popular

In related news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Popular Stock Up 0.1 %

BPOP stock opened at $93.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.80. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.27 and a 52-week high of $93.75.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.09). Popular had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $714.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.80%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

