LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 985,848 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.45% of Diodes worth $14,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Diodes during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Diodes by 62.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DIOD traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.38. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.68.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $443,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,996 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,494.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $45,334.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $443,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,630 shares of company stock worth $2,272,715 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

