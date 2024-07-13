LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 66,764 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.50% of Vishay Precision Group worth $11,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VPG. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VPG traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $31.73. 56,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,950. The firm has a market cap of $423.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.79. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.56.

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $80.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

