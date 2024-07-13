LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,061,257 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 450,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.47% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $88,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,675,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,927,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962,030 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,448,648 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $481,694,000 after buying an additional 4,163,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,584,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $279,876,000 after buying an additional 1,720,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,519,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $170,233,000 after buying an additional 613,847 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,077,336 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $80,349,000 after acquiring an additional 339,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBA. Barclays reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $31.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -14.84%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.