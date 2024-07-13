LSV Asset Management Has $155.63 Million Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,900,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,257 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.53% of Unum Group worth $155,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,590,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,109,000 after purchasing an additional 300,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $590,489,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,687,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,734,000 after acquiring an additional 163,682 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Unum Group by 51.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,961,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,776 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,225,000 after acquiring an additional 291,757 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,067.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,138.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $51.92 on Friday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $54.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average is $50.13.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Unum Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

