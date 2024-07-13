LSV Asset Management Has $17.99 Million Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.19% of Henry Schein worth $17,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.73.

Henry Schein Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $65.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.24.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

