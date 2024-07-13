LSV Asset Management Has $73.16 Million Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,331 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $73,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,557.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total value of $412,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,557.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total value of $754,519.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,944,552.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,218. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 0.4 %

GPI opened at $295.02 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.84 and a twelve month high of $323.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 3.23%. Analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.00.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Articles

