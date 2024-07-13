LSV Asset Management Purchases 32,366 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.32% of Chord Energy worth $23,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Chord Energy by 31.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the first quarter valued at about $638,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 40.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 524,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,525,000 after purchasing an additional 151,218 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 1,117.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

CHRD opened at $171.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.66 and its 200-day moving average is $169.33. Chord Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $145.06 and a 1-year high of $190.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $2.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $11.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRD. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

