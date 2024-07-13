LSV Asset Management Raises Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,334 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.28% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $14,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COOP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,234,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,467,000 after acquiring an additional 77,838 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 448.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 16,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,735,458.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $2,035,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,174,656.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,458.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,360 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

COOP traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.08. 374,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.25. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.54 and a 1-year high of $85.82.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.15 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.