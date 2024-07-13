LSV Asset Management Reduces Stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 949,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 162,371 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.17% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $18,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.55. The company had a trading volume of 591,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,214. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $94.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.66 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OCSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

