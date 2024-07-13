LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $11,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.20.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 2.0 %

SIG stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.09. 874,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,543. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $112.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.16.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $1,000,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,551.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $1,000,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,551.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vincent Ciccolini sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total value of $406,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,683,164.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,334 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,152 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Further Reading

