LSV Asset Management Sells 11,615 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 827,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,615 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.30% of Lennar worth $142,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,681,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,611,000 after purchasing an additional 79,217 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,760,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,585,000 after acquiring an additional 60,713 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,550,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Lennar by 6,297.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,706,000 after purchasing an additional 651,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 354,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,866,000 after purchasing an additional 174,981 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lennar from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.69.

In other Lennar news, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,179,979.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,179,979.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

LEN stock opened at $159.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.71 and its 200-day moving average is $155.29. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $172.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

