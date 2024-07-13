LSV Asset Management Sells 18,237 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,237 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.37% of PVH worth $111,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of PVH by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in PVH by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of PVH by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $107.42 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $141.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PVH in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.81.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

