LSV Asset Management Sells 183,854 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,076,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,854 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $13,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. RWWM Inc. raised its position in AMC Networks by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 515,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 339,912 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AMC Networks by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,529,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,741,000 after purchasing an additional 155,346 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in AMC Networks by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 383,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 47,466 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth $880,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AMC Networks by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,492,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,145,000 after purchasing an additional 30,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $388,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at $25,780.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $388,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,780.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 10,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $188,404.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,348 shares of company stock worth $888,957 over the last 90 days. 25.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. 664,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,872,683. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $437.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.30.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.63). AMC Networks had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

