LSV Asset Management Sells 5,500 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,608 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.41% of First Financial worth $15,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,264,000 after buying an additional 38,360 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in First Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,651,000 after buying an additional 35,940 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in First Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in First Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of First Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

First Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ THFF traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.66. 77,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.93. First Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $44.91.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 20.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

About First Financial

(Free Report)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.