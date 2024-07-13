LSV Asset Management Sells 55,665 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,110,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,665 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $14,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,612,000 after acquiring an additional 235,364 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,490,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,245,000 after acquiring an additional 485,422 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,020,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,671,000 after acquiring an additional 96,367 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,337,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,724,000 after acquiring an additional 78,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,775,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABR traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.89. The stock had a trading volume of 38,421,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,067. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 36.63 and a quick ratio of 36.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.34%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.83%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

