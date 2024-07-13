LSV Asset Management Sells 63,523 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,847,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,523 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.46% of Synchrony Financial worth $79,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 35,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 90,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $49.11 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

