LSV Asset Management Sells 6,400 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,662,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 5.25% of Immersion worth $12,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Immersion by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 32,323 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Immersion by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 224,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 99,853 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at $1,285,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Immersion by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 104,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Immersion by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 101,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Immersion alerts:

Immersion Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.72. 882,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,223. The stock has a market cap of $341.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.50. Immersion Co. has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03.

Immersion Announces Dividend

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Immersion had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 62.74%. The company had revenue of $43.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.94 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on IMMR. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMMR

Insider Buying and Selling at Immersion

In other news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 4,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $52,833.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,166.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Immersion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.