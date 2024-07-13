LSV Asset Management Sells 98,200 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 98,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $86,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 56.2% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 213.2% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Voya Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

VOYA opened at $71.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.02 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 10.48%. Voya Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $159,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

