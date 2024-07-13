Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Holdings Decreased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,777 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $509.00 to $457.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.29.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $291.06. 1,797,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,481. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $283.49 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.74.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.