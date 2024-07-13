Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.93

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.93 and traded as high as $1.99. Maiden shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 173,183 shares traded.
Maiden Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93.
Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maiden
About Maiden
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.
