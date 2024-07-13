Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.93

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.93 and traded as high as $1.99. Maiden shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 173,183 shares traded.

Maiden Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maiden

About Maiden

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Maiden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. RPOA Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden during the second quarter worth $63,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Maiden by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Maiden by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Maiden by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

