Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.50

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.50 and last traded at C$2.35, with a volume of 155186 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.

Mandalay Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$243.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.94.

Get Mandalay Resources alerts:

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$74.84 million during the quarter. Mandalay Resources had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.1480392 earnings per share for the current year.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.