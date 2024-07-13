ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,554,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.21% of ManpowerGroup worth $120,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,912,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,759,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,798,000 after buying an additional 137,668 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,066,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,227,000 after buying an additional 193,444 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,425,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,259,000 after buying an additional 137,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,096,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,151,000 after acquiring an additional 17,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.03. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.03 and a 12 month high of $88.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 71.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.54 dividend. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 317.53%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

