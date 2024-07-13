MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 551,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MariMed Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of MRMD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 316,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,858. MariMed has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26. The firm has a market cap of $64.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby's Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand.

