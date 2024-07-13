Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 145 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Marquette Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,483 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,506 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 213,847 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $59,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 74.7% during the first quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 1,544 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $1,935,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.8% in the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie upped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.44.

Visa Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $3.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $265.74. 6,627,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,662,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.68 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.90. The firm has a market cap of $486.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.