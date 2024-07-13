Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $696.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.08.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM opened at $554.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $563.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $559.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $389.90 and a twelve month high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.