Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Down 1%

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $73.32 and last traded at $74.10. 1,186,729 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 12,729,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.24.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of -65.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,774,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,774,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,357,740 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Marvell Technology by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 23,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 15,343 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 20,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.