Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,502 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Masco by 39.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,793 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 686.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 120,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 105,172 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth approximately $476,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Masco in the first quarter worth approximately $1,903,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 93.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 47,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 22,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.46.

Masco Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Masco stock traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $70.73. 2,278,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $78.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.76. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

