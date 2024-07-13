Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MTCH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.45.

MTCH opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average of $33.68. Match Group has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $49.24.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Match Group by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Match Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

