Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CFO Sells $1,580,060.04 in Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) CFO Joel M. Wine sold 12,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $1,580,060.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,579,754.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matson Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $124.91 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.81 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.27.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Matson had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $722.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MATX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Matson by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

(Get Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.