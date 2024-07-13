MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) EVP Sells $54,529.93 in Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 13,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $54,529.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MXCT stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $5.55.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 83.00%. The business had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MaxCyte in the fourth quarter worth $26,531,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxCyte by 2,182.6% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,296,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 1,239,602 shares during the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP lifted its position in shares of MaxCyte by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 1,881,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after buying an additional 490,491 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the 4th quarter valued at $2,585,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MaxCyte by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

