MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) EVP Sells $54,529.93 in Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 13,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $54,529.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
MaxCyte Price Performance
MXCT stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $5.55.
MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 83.00%. The business had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
MaxCyte Company Profile
MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.
