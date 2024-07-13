Maxim Group Upgrades Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) to “Buy”

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 376.19% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Up 5.0 %
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 81,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
