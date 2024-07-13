McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in McKesson by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,539,000 after acquiring an additional 21,769 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of McKesson by 11.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 6.5% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of McKesson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,030,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,841 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCK. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on McKesson from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.00.

McKesson Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MCK opened at $576.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $395.30 and a twelve month high of $612.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $575.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.87.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.53 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.08%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

