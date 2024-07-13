Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 337,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,647 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $29,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Medtronic by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236,064 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $77.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,661,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,767,227. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.18. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The stock has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

