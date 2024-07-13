Metcash Limited (MTS) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.09 on August 26th

Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.91.
In other news, insider Douglas (Doug) Jones 193,455 shares of Metcash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.
Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels.
